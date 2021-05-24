AVON PARK — The Avon Park City Council will consider Florida Airport Management’s long-term lease proposal or other proposals for the city’s airport at tonight’s council meeting.
The airport issue was placed on the agenda by Lowell Clary the financial consultant representing the city in the proposed airport partnership/lease.
As the City sought a management firm to serve as the airport’s fixed base operator, Florida Airport Management (FAM) approached the City last year with its proposal to lease and operate the entire airport.
Originally FAM sought a 50-year lease at 1$ a year, but later revised its proposal to a 30-year lease after the plan was presented at a special council meeting in January and Council requested revisions.
The proposal offered to the city involves the management of the airport and utilizing the former Dumont Aircraft building for the manufacture of industrial hemp that would be grown by local farmers. The hemp would be trucked out of the city.
Also, the airport would be used as a staging area for emergency supplies (such as for hurricane relief), with helicopters and C-130 cargo planes using the airport.
After the FAM proposal, the City received at least two more proposal from groups seeking to serve as the airport’s fixed base operator.
City Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said Friday that Florida Airport Management is on the agenda so now is the time to consider the proposal.
“I don’t know what the motion is going to be — it is to consider having them be our airport manager,” she said. “We still have to go through the contract, finalize the contract, so we will probably move on with that.”
Clary has been reviewing the contract details for the City, Sutherland said. The contract has not been reviewed in public as of yet.
“It is my assumption that on Monday night we will not finalize the contract because that part of it is not on the agenda,” she said.
After cancelling the annual Christmas parade and concert last year due to the pandemic, the Avon Park Chamber of Commerce is on the agenda with event requests to hold the holiday events this year.
The event request for the Christmas parade shows it will be held Nov. 29.
The Christmas Choir Concert in the Park (Donaldson Park) will be held Dec. 13.
Avon Park Chamber of Commerce Executive Director George Karos said Friday, “We are moving forward with that; we won’t be accepting applications until the end of August.”
Karos said the statement on the Chamber’s website explains the cancellations from last year, but he noted the Chamber will be back involved with running the tram transportation for the Florida Flywheelers.
“We are going to go forward with our awards banquet in August,” he said. The Chamber’s monthly luncheons at the Hotel Jacaranda have resumed.
The speaker series that started last year will probably startup again, Karos said.
The City Council will meet at 6 p.m. today in the Council Chambers, 123 E. Pine St., Avon Park.