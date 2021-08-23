AVON PARK — The City Council will discuss the draft of a lease agreement for the Avon Park Executive Airport at its meeting at 6 p.m., today.
With the assistance of a consultant and attorney, the City of Avon Park has been working on an agreement for months with Florida Airport Management, which seeks a long-term lease to manage and conduct business operations at the Avon Park Executive Airport.
The draft agreement is for an initial term 30 years, with provisions for a 10-year extension and a second extension of nine years.
The agreement covers rent and credits for investments and revenue sharing.
Florida Airport Management approached the city in 2020 with its offer to operate the entire Avon Park Executive Airport and utilize the former Dumont Aircraft building for the manufacture of industrial hemp that would be grown by local farmers. The hemp would be trucked out of the city.
Also, the airport would be used as a staging area for emergency supplies (such as for hurricane relief), with helicopters and C-130 cargo planes using the airport.
In March, the City Council selected a law group, Kaplan Kirsch & Rockwell, and financial consultant, Lowell Clary of Clary Consulting Company, to represent the City in its negotiations with Florida Airport Management, which proposed a long-term lease of the Avon Park Executive Airport.
Also, Council will consider a resolution setting the final fire/rescue assessment for 2021-22.
The proposed resolution for council’s consideration includes the following annual rates: residential, $140; commercial, 7.4 cents per square foot; industrial/warehouse, 1.1 cents per square foot, and government/institutional, 2.8 cents per square foot.
The current annual fire assessment rates, for fiscal year 2020-21, are: $112 per residential unit, commercial at 6 cents per square foot; industrial/warehouse at 1 cent per square foot; and governmental/institutional at 2.6 cents per square foot.
Also, the City Council will have a special meeting at 4 p.m. with the sole agenda item being the fiscal year 2021-22 draft Water/Wastewater and Solid Waste budgets discussion.