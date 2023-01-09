101 West Main Street

The property at 101 W. Main St., Avon Park, pictured in March 2021 soon after the Wylde Building was demolished. At its meeting on Monday, council will discuss what should be done with the city property.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

AVON PARK — The Wylde Building was demolished about two years ago and now the Avon Park City Council plans to discuss what should be done with the vacant property at 101 W. Main St.

Mayor Garret Anderson said the original intention, once the building was torn down, was to put in some type of pocket park with benches.

