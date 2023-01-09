AVON PARK — The Wylde Building was demolished about two years ago and now the Avon Park City Council plans to discuss what should be done with the vacant property at 101 W. Main St.
Mayor Garret Anderson said the original intention, once the building was torn down, was to put in some type of pocket park with benches.
At its previous meeting council asked city staff if there were utilities there or what would it take to get utility service to the property. Council also wanted to know if there were any conflicts with sewer pipes or anything similar, he said.
“I had also asked the council to come up with ideas individually so that we could discuss it at this coming meeting and hopefully come up with something that beautifies that lot,” Anderson said. “At the same time, I think we are probably going to go ahead and discuss putting it out for RFP [request for proposals].
The idea originally was to allow for investors who may want to use the property to approach the city, he said. But, “it is not known if someone would be interested in doing something with the property now or in the future.”
The city may put an RFP package together and at the same time move forward with putting in some type of green space that could be trees, landscaping or benches, Anderson said.
Currently, it is a grassed area, but the city needs to do more than that, Anderson said. At the minimum, Anderson hopes the city can make it similar to what is on the Mall.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard believes it should be like a pocket park – a small area with a couple of benches and maybe a table and outdoor decorative lighting.
“It is a nice little corner area so it should be something family and community-friendly and also look appealing, especially at nighttime with lighting,” he said.
The City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the City Council Chambers, 123 E. Pine St., Avon Park.