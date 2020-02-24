AVON PARK — Illegal street vending and remedies to stop such activity are on the agenda for discussion at today’s meeting of the Avon Park City Council.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said Saturday there have been several complaints of nighttime vendors in neighborhoods.
The vendors set up big trucks, bright lights and roll out racks of clothes, set up display stands with electronic equipment and sometimes test out the loudness of the woofers for sale, she said.
“I don’t think our local businesses appreciate this kind of black market competition nor our residents the noise,” Sutherland said.
Also, the agenda includes an item concerning the intent to bid for landscape beautification of the Main Street Mall.
Sutherland explained, a few months ago, staff put together a bid for maintenance of the mall and other small parks. The bid did not include a green-thumb approach towards beautification which was really what Council had sought.
“We allocated funds for this fiscal year for beautification,” she said. “I would like to see the bid revamped with a seasonal maintenance plan rather than just mowing it.”
Councilman Jim Barnard said in the past a couple of volunteer garden clubs had offered plans on improving the Mall with the type of plants that would be appropriate. The City is looking into what they have to offer and Council has to decide what will be done.
The State would have to be notified for approval of any major plan for the Mall, but that should be no problem because the State wants their piece of property in Avon Park to look pretty as the City wants it to look pretty, he said.
“If we are willing to put it in there and maintain it, I am sure it would be an easy process,” Barnard said. “I am excited and looking forward to it because we need to bring color and cleanliness to downtown in that Mall area.
“I am hoping the new city manager can kick start it and keep it going too in the right direction. It should be a great option for us to finally make Avon Park shine as people drive down Main Street.”
The Avon Park City Council will meet at 6 p.m. today in the Council Chambers, 123 E. Pine St.