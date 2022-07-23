AVON PARK — The preliminary millage rate will set and the draft 2022-23 budget will be discussed at a special meeting of the Avon Park City Council at 4 p.m. Monday.
The millage was increased in 2021 from 1 mil for the 2020-21 fiscal year to the current 2.24 mils for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said council has two more budget meetings to go through so there is no consensus yet on what the preliminary millage rate will be.
The 2022-23 general fund recap shows $2.49 million in revenue from the American Rescue Plan Funds. With a 2.24 mil tax rate and with the Rescue Plan Funds, the general fund would have a net income of $1,818,580.
But, without the Rescue Funds the general fund would have a loss of $671,780 with a 2.24 mil tax rate.
The sanitation department personnel costs show a 60% increase from the revised 2021-2022 budget to the proposed 2022-23 budget, from $711,600 to $1,134,450.
Anderson said the main reason the sanitation employee costs went up so much was some of the employees were being paid from other fund categories such as infrastructure. So the employees were recategorized to where they belong for accounting purposes.
Also, at the special meeting, City Manager Mark Schrader will present a proposed change in the job description for director of public works, which has been vacant since Rick Whalen resigned from the position on Aug. 31, 2021 after working one year for the city.
The current job description includes the additional position of city engineer. The new job description removes the city engineer portion and cleans up some other areas, according to the agenda.
Anderson said originally the city was trying to find somebody who was a combination engineer and public works director. There were a lot of other towns looking for someone with similar qualifications, but he said nobody was having any luck filling the position.
“There are a couple of towns that we reached out to that have been looking for four years and they were offering considerably more money than the City of Avon Park has been offering for the position,” he said.
Anderson said the city will not be looking for a public works/civil engineer and will promote from within or find someone to fill the position. The city has several engineering firms that it has been working with and those firms have been very responsive.
Using an outside firm for engineering won’t be any slower than what the ideal situation would be, he said.