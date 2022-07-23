AVON PARK — The preliminary millage rate will set and the draft 2022-23 budget will be discussed at a special meeting of the Avon Park City Council at 4 p.m. Monday.

The millage was increased in 2021 from 1 mil for the 2020-21 fiscal year to the current 2.24 mils for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

