AVON PARK — The City Council unanimously voted to demolish one city building and, by a 3-2 vote, gave the OK to tear down another city building.
Council was in total agreement on the demolition of the old Station Building on South Butler Avenue, which was occupied by the Church Service Center before it was damaged by Hurricane Irma.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said it had been planned for a long time and now the city can more forward with constructing a new building for use, potentially by the Church Service Center as they were before, only bigger and better.
It was a 3-2 vote in support of tearing down The Wylde Building at 101 W. Main St. The two-story structure was built in 1921.
Deputy Mayor Stanley Spurlock and Councilwoman Maria Sutherland voted against the demolition of the building.
Anderson said there have been plans to tear it down for a long time. A building official deemed the building repairable and unstable. Some of the building’s facade has been falling off and landing in the street.
It was designated a public health threat awhile back, Anderson said. The surrounding businesses have complained numerous times about rodents and pests coming from the building. Also, there have been problems with squatters staying in the building.
Since there are no long-term plans for that parcel of land, the property will be turned into a pocket park with grass and trees and some park benches.
Spurlock said The Wylde Building is one of the oldest buildings in Avon Park and it has a tremendous amount of history.
“I don’t think it has been properly publicized with a public notice that we are going to tear that down,” he said. “Let the public come in and give their opinion on it. I just think it was a rush, rush, hurry-up deal.”
It will be a big void in downtown Avon Park, Spurlock said.
The mayor said people have been complaining about varmints running in and out of the building. Spurlock suggested that poison be put in the building to kill the varmints and windows installed and “see what happens.”
He added that with Nucor opening soon, there has been talk that all the buildings will be filled in downtown Avon Park. The Wylde Building will be torn down before Nucor even opens, he said.
“Why are we rushing to tear that building down?” Spurlock asked.
Months ago, Spurlock said, he asked then interim city manager Kim Gay to have an architectural engineer look at the building to see what could be done with it, but nothing was ever done.