AVON PARK — Brittany McGuire, Michelle “Shelly” Mercure and Berniece Taylor were the winners in the Avon Park election to fill the three City Council seats vacated by Brenda Gray, Shirley Johnson and Maria Sutherland.
With three open seats and four candidates, the top three vote-getters in the nonpartisan race were elected to council.
The vote counts of the those top three winners were close. The vote count, in alphabetical order, was as follows:
• Thelma Foster — 382
• Brittany McGuire — 441
• Michelle “Shelly” Mercure — 435
• Berniece Taylor — 442
There were 5,327 active eligible voters for the election, and with 773 total ballots cast, the voter turnout was 14.51%.
There were 364 absentee voters, 174 early voters and 235 cast their ballot on Election Day.
After her win, McGuire said, “I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to serve the citizens of Avon Park. I am eager to get started promoting new business growth and developing community relationships that will ensure strong fiscal stability for years to come.
“I am also looking forward to working with code enforcement to make our town look the best it can. Thank you to all of the citizens who voted for me. I am honored to serve as your city councilman.”
Supervisor of Elections Karen Healy said there were two “referred” ballots that had an issue. The voters will be contacted and have two days to resolve the issue, but that won’t change the winners.
Highlands News-Sun observed two candidates and their supporters in the morning on Election Day – Michelle “Shelly” Mercure on Main Street in front of City Hall and Brittany McGuire on Main Street in front of the Avon Park Community Center.
McGuire said she campaigned nearly every weekend walking the neighborhoods, passing out cards and talking to people.
“I also responded to the Fire Department’s union, they sent out emails asking for input and what our goals are and things like that,” she said.
Highlands News-Sun asked if there were any major concerns she heard from the citizens during her campaign?
“I would say probably the biggest concern we came into was just cleaning up – stronger code enforcement and things like that, which I definitely support,” McGuire said. “As a fellow business owner, we want Avon Park to grow, so we definitely want more businesses to come in and people to feel welcome and have the resources available to help them have a successful business.”
Mercure said she campaigned by knocking on a lot of doors, meeting people in the community and answering their questions.
“We heard a lot that had to do with the fire assessment and some of the people were concerned about the garbage and the appearance of Main Street,” she said.
Some weren’t in agreement with the fire assessment. Some didn’t want it to increase and some wanted it to go down, Mercure said.
“We need our Fire Department,” she said. “The Fire Department is very important to us, not only for your house, but for medical reasons, car accidents. It is very important to have a good, stable Fire Department for the community.”
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard stopped by City Hall during the election.
“This is a great opportunity for the City of Avon Park since we now have three positions available on the City Council so this could actually change the council for the next three years. It is really important that they get three good qualified people in there,” Barnard said.
“I actually believe that the City of Avon Park is ready to open up for business and start growing,” he said.
Gray, Johnson and Sutherland all chose not to seek a seat on City Council.