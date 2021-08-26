AVON PARK — The City Council made a few minor changes to the draft agreement for the long-term lease of the Avon Park Executive Airport to Florida Airport Management, which has plans for a major business venture.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said that at its Monday meeting, council reviewed the draft contract and made some “minimal” changes.
“There are a couple of figures we are still waiting on before the actual agreement could be established,” he said. “What we were mainly trying to do was narrow the scope and trying to get a narrow enough scope to submit to the FAA, which we did.
“After a couple of figures come back from the appraisal then that is going to be submitted to the FAA,” Anderson said. “I don’t know how long it will take for them to go through it. It could be two days, it could be a few months.”
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said they are awaiting the results of an appraisal of the value of the airport, which would have a bearing on the percentages of profits the city would seek in the agreement with Florida Airport Management.
FAM would be looking at ways to “write off” expenses and the city may give FAM three years to get things started before some of the profit sharing provisions become effective, he said.
Barnard believes it will be at least a month before the city will be able to sign a contract.
Anderson said the FAA will likely have some comments and things they would like to see in the agreement and the city will see if it can incorporate those suggestions into the contract with Florida Airport Management,
After working out the fine details, the city and FAM should be well on the way to an agreement if everything is still good at that point, Anderson said.
Highlands News-Sun asked about the profit sharing provision in the proposed contract.
FAM is allowed a 10% internal rate of return and then above that 10%, the city would get 50% of the profits, Anderson said. If they get a 15% rate of return, FAM would get 10% and then split the 5% with the city.
The agreement includes performance goals where FAM would keep a larger percentage if they are creating a certain number of jobs in the city or a certain number of jobs in the county, he said.
Florida Airport Management approached the city in 2020 with its offer to operate the entire Avon Park Executive Airport and utilize the former Dumont Aircraft building for the manufacture of industrial hemp that would be grown by local farmers. The hemp would be trucked out of the city.
Also, the airport would be used as a staging area for emergency supplies (such as for hurricane relief), with helicopters and C-130 cargo planes using the airport.