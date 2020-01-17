AVON PARK — Councilwoman Brenda Gray has requested the city and county look into installing a traffic control signal and ADA crossing area at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Hal McRae Boulevard.
Gray said, especially for people who are in wheelchairs, they wait for quite a long time trying to get from the east side of Memorial Drive to the west side, especially at the intersection with Hal McRae Boulevard. Lakeview Drive is on the east-side of the intersection.
She said people don’t stop and normally when a motorist sees someone trying to cross the street, they should hold up and let person cross the street. Motorists near this intersection don’t do that, she said.
The Panther Parkway is doing what it is supposed to do — divert traffic from other streets — but there is so much traffic, especially in the morning and the evening times, Gray said. There is more traffic on Memorial now since the new section of the Parkway opened.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said, “I agree with Councilwoman Gray about promoting a safety crossing on Memorial. We will need to rely on the county for a recommendation on where exactly it could be installed with input from our Southside residents.”
Safety lights could be effective at a crossover that flash when a button is pressed, she added.
Heather Fellin, who lives at the corner of Memorial Drive and Lakeview Drive, said the traffic is busy along Memorial Drive with motorists traveling faster, going southbound on the road and frequently passing other vehicles on the two-lane road.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said Benjamin Dunn, the county’s development services director, explained to the council that when the Parkway was planned there was an intensive study to make sure there would not be an issue with traffic in the vicinity of the roadway.
Anderson said Dunn explained there were a number of criteria that would have to be met before a traffic light could be considered for the location.
“They would get back to us and let us know what they find,” he said.