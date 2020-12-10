AVON PARK — The Avon Park Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. today (Thursday) in the City Council Chambers.
The CRA’s new business includes: discussion of CRA budgets, consideration of funding support for a Boys & Girls Club project, discussion of the CRA working directly with contractors on behalf of residents, event grants and discussion of draft job description for economic development coordinator for the airport.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland explained that the economic development coordinator for the airport is a separate position from the airport manager position the City is currently advertising for applicants.
The economic development/marketing position was going to be funded 50% from the CRA and 50% from the City’s general fund.
When the City Council was budgeting for the position, the premise behind it was to have the CRA Advisory Board serve as guides for the position with the person in the position reporting to the board, Sutherland said.
The position would not only serve the CRA district, but would also perform development/marketing duties for the City as a whole, which is why the City’s general fund would be paying half of the position’s costs, she said.