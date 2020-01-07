AVON PARK — A local marketing company will make a presentation on the Brickell Building at today’s meeting of the Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Board.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said the city sought offers for someone to represent the city to market the building.
He was not familiar with the agenda item, but there will be a presentation on how they will market the building and be able to potentially get it sold for the city.
The agenda item notes that the presentation will be from “Get Fish Slapped,” which is a Sebring marketing agency.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland noted there was no information about “Get Fish Slapped” or its presentation in the council agenda.
“It will be nice to see a plan at this point on how to move forward,” she said. “It has been a long time that we have had this as a subject of a conversation, so I am excited about it.”
In November, at a joint meeting of the City Council and CRA Advisory Board it was decided that selling the Brickell Building was the best option for the two-story Main Street structure.
The building was purchased by the city in 2015 and then turned over to the Main Street Community Redevelopment Agency, which has been making payments to the city to cover the purchase cost.
“We don’t want to own the building so I hope it is marketing for a prospective buyer to consider it; it is just going to come down to the money,” Sutherland said. “I was hoping we would have the actual value of the building so we could go ahead and get it on the market. That is what I thought we were going to do.”
Also, the CRA Advisory Board agenda includes two event grant applications — one from the Battle of the Bands and the other from the Highlands County Veterans Association — and a facade grant application from Lake Verona East Condo Association, Inc.
The agenda includes the introductions of Rick Hayes as a new CRA Advisory Board member and Bruline Binkar-Linquist as an alternate member.
The CRA Advisory Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. today in Council Chambers, 123 E. Pine St., Avon Park.