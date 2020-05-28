AVON PARK — The Avon Park Community Redevelopment Agency Board and City Council will meet today at 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively. The meetings were rescheduled due to the Memorial Day holiday.
The only agenda item for the CRA is discussion of CRA plan amendment and/or micro loans for businesses.
The City Council agenda includes a cost analysis of the proposed utility stimulus credits to residential and business accounts.
Due to economic hardships many have experienced from COVID-19, Councilwoman Maria Sutherland has proposed a temporary reduction in utility bills. A $20 credit for three months for the city’s 4,758 residential utility accounts would cost the city $285,480.
The analysis shows the costs for $20, $40 and $60 credits for one, two and three months. With a $60 credit for three months, the city’s cost would be $856,440. For the city’s 257 utility business accounts, a one time credit of $500 would cost $128,500 and a one time credit of $1,000 would cost the city $257,000.
Also, the agenda includes discussion on the delay of the annual audit.
This is the second consecutive year that the city’s annual audit has been late, according to the agenda. The city manager has met with the internal auditor, who claims to have been short staffed and took on more than he could handle.
The city clerk spoke with the pension auditor. The fire pension administrator has been slow getting information to the pension auditor.
In a May 12 letter to the city, auditor Clifton Larson Allen said they would be unable to issue its audit report by the deadline to file the audit with the Florida Auditor General and the Florida Chief Financial Officer due to difficulties encountered in performing the audit.
“We consider this a serious matter because Florida Statutes includes specific reporting requirements and noncompliance with those requirements may have significant ramifications for the City of Avon Park,” according to the auditor, which offered to meet with the City Council to discuss the matters and the audit process.