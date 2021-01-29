AVON PARK — The Avon Park Community Development Agency Board and the CRA Advisory Board will have a joint meeting at 5:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8 to discuss the funding of façade grants.
Currently to be considered for a façade grant, a business or resident has to seek bids for the work they want done and then receive CRA approval based on those bids, Councilwoman Maria Sutherland explained. After the work is done, the business or resident pays the contractor and then the business or resident submits forms to the city to get paid.
“That is unaffordable for many of our residents and businesses,” she said. “That is one of the big reasons that I believe, and so does the CRA Advisory Board, there are not many takers for these CRA funds.
“They are 100% paid. So if you can’t get a 100% grant because you don’t have the upfront money, that money is just going to sit there and the projects will never get done.”
The goal is to figure out a way to have the contractors do the work and get paid directly from the city or some manner of working the façade grants so that they don’t require the money to be paid upfront from their own pockets, Sutherland said.
Part of the CRA’s plan is to remove slum and blight, she noted. There are many places that can easily benefit from a $2,000 residential grant or $5,000 business façade grant.
The joint meeting will also address if those grant amounts will remain the same or be changed.
A $2,000 grant likely wouldn’t be enough to fix a roof, but would be enough for painting the building or painting the door and replacing a window, Sutherland said.
“There are people with higher needs and if we are going to disperse the money then why not do it with projects that are actually things that can make their houses habitable,” she said. Many people right now are living with problems with mold and roof leaks and window leaks and weatherization problems.
So they will narrow down the projects the CRA will cover and how they will fund them so the homeowner, who can’t afford it, can still obtain the funds, Sutherland said.