AVON PARK — The professional appraisal of the Brickell Building is complete as part of the City of Avon Park’s effort to market for sale the two-story Main Street structure.
The appraisal is part of the agenda for Community Redevelopment Agency’s meeting at 5:30 p.m., Monday.
The appraised value of the Brickell Building, 2 E. Main St. is $285,000 according to Howard Pritchett of Pritchitt Real Estate Group, Inc., Sebring.
Councilman Jim Barnard said Saturday, “I was kind of shocked by that. I thought the value would have been a lot more than that just because of the corner location and the size of the building.”
He understands that whoever purchases the building would have to renovate it from the inside out, but it is a strong historical structure and it has got a brand new roof on it, Barnard said.
There are so many different options for the building, he said. It could be used by one large business or a number of smaller businesses. Maybe eight rentals upstairs or nice fancy apartments.
“There is a lot somebody could do with that because that is just the estimate on the value,” Barnard said. “It’s like with your property taxes and a taxable value is determined, which is usually about 60% to 70% of the value.
“I think the building is worth a lot more than that, but we will see what the market brings us when we put it open for bid and then we will take the best option and see what we are going to do with it,” he said. “At least it is a start; We had to get started; We will see.
“I think the market is starting to pick up so I think it is to our advantage and I am looking forward to see who is actually going to buy it and what they are going to do with it. That is the exciting part of it, what the next person is going to do with it so let us be positive and look forward to the best.”