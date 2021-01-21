AVON PARK — The City Council opted for a little more time for its first evaluation of City Manager Mark Schrader.
The evaluation was on the council’s Jan. 11 agenda, which noted that Schrader was hired in February 2020. His contract states that the City Council will do a six-month evaluation. The timing had been extended, with Schrader’s and the council’s consent, due to circumstances.
Schrader stated recently that with the COVID-19 situation everyone agreed to delay his six-month evaluation.
Councilman Jim Barnard said some of the council members were prepared and some were not prepared to do the evaluation at the Jan. 11 meeting.
“I prepared, but I never got around to meet with Mark [Schrader] because we wanted to wait until after the holidays and so that pretty much gave us only one week to go in to meet with him,” Barnard said.
Councilwoman Brenda Gray was the only council member, that he knew of at that time, who had met with Schrader, he said. She had her evaluation form filled out.
“For the interest of everybody else, we decided that we would give everybody two more weeks to try to meet with the city manager and do the evaluation with his comments and ideas so hopefully at our next meeting we can approve that,” Barnard said.
The next City Council meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan 25.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said Monday that he had met with Schrader prior to the Jan. 11 council meeting, but Councilwoman Maria Sutherland had requested to have a little more time so she would have an opportunity to meet with Schrader.
The city manager evaluation form includes four major sections: relations with the City Council, organizational relations (fiscal management, personnel management and managing the organization), relations with the public and relations with other governments.