Historical Society of Avon Park President Nancy Fisk provided an update on the Depot Museum recently in a thank you note to the City following a lengthy lease extension for the City-owned property that once served as the city’s train station.
Fisk noted the recent work done by City of Avon Park workers at the Depot Museum.
“We appreciate your working with us on the color of the paint,” she said. “It took a couple of tries and we appreciate your patience. The building looks great.”
City Manager Mark Schrader said the paint shade they were trying to match was for the Depot’s trim work.
Getting the outside lighting in good order and working condition is very much appreciated, Fisk said. “We have recently installed securing cameras as an additional measure to curb vandalism.”
To be in compliance with with their new lease, the power bill and the one for the water and sewer has been transferred to our name, Fisk said. Liability insurance with The Hartford has been purchased for one year and the rent for the first 10 years has been paid in advance.
Thank you for being a good landlord, she said.
“The museum is maintained by volunteers for the citizens of Avon Park and we appreciate the cooperation the City Council and City manager has shown in assisting us to provide a destination for visitors, as well as, an attractive and interesting place for all of us to take pride in our history,” Fisk said.
The City Council recently approved a 21-year lease, of the city-owned property, at a yearly cost of $10. Also, Council approved lowering the insurance requirement from $5 million to $1 million.