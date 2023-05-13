Avon Park Deport Museum

The City of Avon Park and the Historical Society of Avon Park recently agreed on a 21-year lease extension.

 File Photo

Historical Society of Avon Park President Nancy Fisk provided an update on the Depot Museum recently in a thank you note to the City following a lengthy lease extension for the City-owned property that once served as the city’s train station.

Fisk noted the recent work done by City of Avon Park workers at the Depot Museum.

