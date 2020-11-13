AVON PARK — Since his election to the City Council in November 2018, Deputy Mayor Stanley Spurlock believed the City of Avon Park should have worked toward starting its own police force and ending its agreement with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
At Monday’s City Council meeting Sheriff Paul Blackman informed the City Council it would have to increase its annual payment for law enforcement services from his department by more than $1 million. He gave the council a year to accept the offer.
Spurlock was unable to attend Monday’s meeting due to health reasons, but offered his opinion Wednesday on the Sheriff’s Department contract issue.
“I wanted to get rid of the Sheriff’s Department and start a police department in Avon Park ever since I got elected and I think that is what we ought to do because I think we eventually cannot afford the sheriff. There is just no way we can afford him.”
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland has been saying that and has been asking for a five-year plan, but nobody is taking any action, he said.
“But, now here it is. It’s on top of us right now,” Spurlock said.
“We need to hire an outside source to come in and tell us exactly what we need to do. I don’t think it is fair for [City Manager Mark] Schrader to try and negotiate or do anything with the Sheriff’s Department because he is one of them ... that is where he comes from,” Spurlock said, in reference to Schrader having worked for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
It will cost a lot of money to start a police department, but the city is paying a lot of money now for stuff that it is not getting, he said.
The city had a lot of complaints about kids getting out of school and speeding around Lake Verona, but they couldn’t get a deputy to sit in his patrol car to slow the traffic down, Spurlock said.
“If you don’t patrol these neighborhoods and things of that nature your crime is going to be worse than it is,” he said. “What the sheriff is saying about crime is probably right because nobody is patrolling these neighborhoods.”
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said there is just no way right now to increase taxes legally as prescribed by statute and have the amount needed to be ready for contract renewal with the Sheriff’s Office in 365 days.
“We have to ensure our other fiscal obligations are met regarding other department services, too,” she said.
If the premise is that the city will pay about the same to reconstitute a police department versus doubling fees to the sheriff then there will be two choices, Sutherland said.
“I especially would want to have business input since the bulk of a tax increase would fall on them,” she said.
The sheriff mentioned this has been an issue for sometime with him, but it was the first time Sutherland said she had seen the numbers provided to make his case.
“I do see perceived errors in his comparisons with other cities in the county, which weigh public opinion favorably for his discussion,” she said.
Pension obligations/percent of payroll on long-term and vested officers within the pension system are a very heavy cost to overall law enforcement operations, Sutherland said. That overall expense can cloud comparisons, she added.
Incremental increases are fine, but it is too soon to have an accurate answer without diligent accounting, she added.
Blackman explained that Avon Park’s current contract pays the HCSO $1,427,932 for the 2020-21 fiscal year. City residents also contribute $1,204,000 in ad valorem (property) taxes to the HCSO, which comes to a total $2,631,932 that the residents of Avon Park will pay to the sheriff’s office this year.
“That may sound like a lot, but the fact is that it costs us more than $2.5 million to provide just the services included in the contract – in other words, the things that are supposed to be covered under that $1.4 million payment,” he stated.
It gets even worse when you add in the rest of the things that go into providing law enforcement services to the city, according to Blackman. Dispatch, housing inmates in the jail, Animal Services and other support functions are also factors, and the City of Avon Park consumes a large portion of those services.
“For example, Avon Park is home to roughly 10% of the county population and pays 6% of the property taxes, but 23% of the inmates who were booked into the jail last year were arrested in Avon Park and 26% of all of our calls for service last year were inside the city limits of Avon Park,” he stated.
When you factor those in, Avon Park consumes an additional $3,761,995 worth of Sheriff’s Office resources, Blackman noted.
Add it all together, and you have Avon Park paying $2,631,932 (city and county taxes combined) and costing the HCSO $6,317,476, he stated. “The rest of Highlands County, through the Sheriff’s Office, is unfairly being asked to subsidize Avon Park’s law enforcement to the tune of more than $3.6 million this year.”