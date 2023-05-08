The clang of free-weights and exercise machines paused for just a little bit Friday afternoon for the grand opening of Fitness 4 You, the first business to open in the process of rehabilitating the Brickell Building on Main Street in Avon Park.
The fitness center’s owners, Steven and Kady Madray, made it official by cutting the grand opening ribbon.
It was a big and challenging project, Steven Madray said.
They have had a really big turnout coming to the facility from every age group, he noted. The downtown is getting a bit more busy now.
Madray thanked the Avon Park City Council for its support of the project.
“It’s definitely a dream come true,” he exclaimed.
City Manager Mark Schrader said it is exciting to bring the Brickell Building back to life.
He noted Daniel Sauls’ plans and efforts to rehabilitate the structure.
“It’s exciting for the city,” Schrader said. He hopes this will spur more businesses to open in the downtown area.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said, “It’s a great day for the City of Avon Park. Thank you from the whole City Council.”
Avon Park Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kamla Long said this is the start of something big for Avon Park.