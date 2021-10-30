SEBRING — Early voting ends today for the Avon Park City Council election that has four candidates vying for three seats.
The early voting hours today are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at the Avon Park City Council Chambers, 123 E. Pine St., Avon Park.
The candidates are: Thelma Foster, Brittany McGuire, Michelle “Shelly” Mercure and Berniece Taylor.
There are 5,327 active eligible voters for the election.
In the early afternoon Friday, there were a total of 462 ballots cast including 335 by mail and 127 early voting for voter turnout of 8.67%.
Acting Supervisor of Elections Karen Healy said in the 2019 election there were only two days of early voting with 156 voters and this election there are six days of early voting.
There were 306 vote-by-mail ballots returned in 2019.
There has been about 20 to 25 voters each day for early voting, which is not a lot, Healy said. The candidates’ level of outreach can be a factor in the turnout.
On Election Day, Nov. 2, the following polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:
Precincts 1 & 16A — Avon Park Community Center, 310 W. Main St., Avon Park.
Precincts 2 & 4A — Avon Park City Council Chambers, 123 E. Pine St., Avon Park.
Be sure to check your voter card to see which precinct you live in. If you have a question about your polling location, call the Supervisor of Elections Office at 863-402-6655.