AVON PARK — Early voting started Monday for the Nov. 2 Avon Park City Council, which has four candidates vying for three seats on the Council.
The candidates are: Thelma Foster, Brittany McGuire, Michelle “Shelly” Mercure and Berniece Taylor.
The instructions on the sample ballot state: “Vote for up to Three.”
None of the candidates are incumbents as current Councilmembers Maria Sutherland and Brenda Gray are not running for re-election and Shirley Johnson decided not to run for the seat she was appointed to in filling the vacancy of a councilmember who passed away.
Early voting continues daily 8:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. through Saturday, Oct. 30.
Early Voting is being held for at the Avon Park City Council Chambers, 123 E. Pine St., Avon Park.
On Election Day Nov. 2, the following polling locations will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:
• Precincts 1 & 16A — Avon Park Community Center, 310 W. Main St. Avon Park.
• Precincts 2 & 4A — Avon Park City Council Chambers, 123 E. Pine St., Avon Park.
Be sure to check your voter card to see which precinct you live in. If you have a question about your polling location, call the Supervisor of Elections Office at 863-402-6655.
According to the Supervisor of Elections there are 5,327 active eligible voters for the election.
The Canvassing Board for the 2021 Avon Park Municipal Election is comprised of Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard, Councilmember Brenda Gray and City Manager Mark Schrader.
The terms of Mayor Garrett Anderson and Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard expire in November 2022.