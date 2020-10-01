AVON PARK — Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said Wednesday City staff will be working on an RFP (request for proposal) with a goal of improvements and beautification to the Mall as well as maintain it on a permanent basis.
The purpose of that is to ensure the viability of the plants and determine when to plant, fertilize and trim and have a real good plan on its long-term viability, she said.
"It just seems that we plant a few things and then they die," Sutherland said. "This is going to be, from what the Council wants, to have a company maintain our Mall, which would also include the Southside Triangle.
The Mall is Avon Park's "calling card," she said, "But, we can't just focus on the beautification of the Mall, what we also approved was funding for an economic development person or consultant and that by far will bring a lot more attention to the downtown not just a pretty Mall."
Deputy Mayor Stanley Spurlock said Wednesday said, "I am not happy with that; I know [City Manager] Schrader wanted to get rid of the mowing and he did, but that didn't resolve what I wanted to see, I want to see the Mall beautified. We are not ever going to bring anything downtown until we can do that."
Mayor Garrett Anderson at this point in time the City has not put out any type of RFP concerning Mall maintenance/beautification.
The $80,000 is a good start to see where the landscaping companies are at and to see if it is cheaper to do it in-house or hire it out, he said.
Ultimately the goal is to make sure the Mall is maintained and everything is well kept and the standards are kept high because we want to be a good example for the businesses and homes that are around the Main Street area to say," the City of Avon Park, we are going to take care of the properties we have and we are going to set a nice high bar for everybody to get to," Anderson said.
"If that requires $80,000 then so be it, but at this point we don't know how much it is going to be and we have to start somewhere," he said. "I think it is definitely a good start. Let us get it out there for bids and tweak it as need be and see where it lands."