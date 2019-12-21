AVON PARK — The fire at 26 E. Thomas St. in Avon Park caused widespread damage to the structure leaving a family of seven with a loss of all their possessions and without a home.
Avon Park Fire Department Chief Andy Marcy said the Monday afternoon the house fire apparently started in a clothes dryer in the laundry room.
Rhonda DeGraft, a friend of the family who lived in the house, said the damage to the house was extensive where the family, including five children ages 2 through 16, lived.
“Their home was absolutely destroyed,” she said, adding the insurance company said everything they own is a total loss and they believe the house is going to be an total loss, too.
As soon as the electrical contractor checks the house, an adjuster will inspect it, DeGraft said, but, the panel box and all of the wiring is gone. The heat from the fire and the water to save the structure led to the all the appliances being destroyed and all the ceilings coming down.
There is a fund set up to help the family at MidFlorida Credit Union under the John Steele fund.