AVON PARK — The City of Avon Park now has a new, but experienced city clerk with Christian Hardman coming to the City of Charm from the Sun ‘N Lake Improvement District.
Hardman has an associates degree in paralegal studies from Valencia College, Orlando and is currently enrolled in a bachelor’s degree program at South Florida State College.
She worked at the Sun ‘N Lake Improvement District from February 2016 until September 2021. She was the board secretary, records management officer and ADA coordinator.
City Manager Mark Schrader said, “Christian did an outstanding job in her interview, and we were very impressed with her. Her references all gave her high praises.
“Tanya Cannady, prior general manager at Sun ‘N Lake, told me that Christian performed extremely well for Sun ‘N Lake, and that Christian is an outstanding team member, and would do a great job for the City of Avon Park.”
“Tanya highly recommended we hire Christian, and added, ‘You need to hire her, you will not be disappointed,’” Schrader said.