AVON PARK — After months of seeking a finance director and a finance analyst, the City of Avon Park has made a hire to fill one of those positions.
Human Resources Director David Shoop said, “We have hired Melody Sauerhafer as the finance analyst. Ms. Sauerhafer comes to us as the previous finance director for the City of Frostproof for the last 11 years.”
Sauerhafer will start working for Avon Park on July 12, Shoop said.
She is listed as the finance manager on the City of Frostproof’s website.
Highlands News-Sun asked Shoop if the city is continuing to advertise for a finance director?
Shoop responded, the city has continued looking since Dan Zimolzak left in October 2020.
Zimolzak resigned on Oct. 10 to move back to Michigan after working for the city for about five months.
The advertised salary range for the finance director position is $65,000 to $79,000.
The City of Avon Park also had a period of months with no qualified candidates for the finance analyst position that had an advertised salary range of $42,000 to $52,000.
The education requirements for the finance analyst position were lowered many months ago from a bachelor’s degree to include the acceptance of an AA degree with financial background experience, but the city continued to have no qualified candidates until Sauerhafer.
Along with finance director, the City of Avon Park is currently advertising for a city clerk, firefighter/EMT, collections & distribution technician, licensed building official, information technology administrator, public works/streets equipment operator and public works/sanitation laborer.