AVON PARK — The City Council will consider a resolution for the preliminary fire assessment and set the proposed millage rate for the first public hearing on the 2021-22 budget at today’s meeting at 6 p.m.
After no increase in the fire assessment last year for the current 2020-21 fiscal year, Monday’s Council agenda includes a resolution with a 25% increase in the annual residential rate from $112 to $140.
After briefly reviewing the agenda packet, Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said it looks like the City is looking into increasing the fire assessment, but that is just the opening proposal the Council will review.
In September 2019, the City Council approved a 40% increase in the fire assessment raising the annual residential fee from $80 to $112 while setting the following rates: commercial at 6 cents per square foot; industrial/warehouse at 1 cent per square foot; and governmental/institutional at 2.6 cents per square foot.
The proposed resolution on today’s Council meeting agenda shows an increase with the following rates: residential $140, commercial 7.4 cents per square foot, industrial/warehouse 1.1 cents per square foot and government/institutional 2.8 cents per square foot.
Barnard said the property taxes will have to be raised because the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is increasing the amount of funding the City pays for law enforcement services.
At a November 2020 City Council meeting, Sheriff Paul Blackman offered a presentation on his department’s cost for service to the City of Avon Park, stating he needed to allocate more deputies, from 19 to 27. This would change the City’s payment from about $1.4 million to $2.5 million per year.
“The rest of the county is subsidizing law enforcement inside the city limits of Avon Park to a large degree, and that is not fair to those taxpayers who live outside the city,” he said.
In September, the City Council increased the property tax rate from .3 mills to 1.0 mills for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
At that time, then finance director Jim Zimolzak said a tax rate of 1.35 mills was needed as the “break-even point” for the 2020-21 budget. That was about two months before Blackman informed the Council that Avon Park needed to pay more for law enforcement services.