AVON PARK — The Avon Park Fire Station will be undergoing a nearly $900,000 renovation, that includes a new roof, funded by a grant.
The City Council approved recently the engineering services for the project with Cool and Cobb Engineering, which was the sole firm that responded to the City’s request for proposal.
The City applied for a Fire Station Hardening Grant in August 2021. The grant was awarded in the amount of $894,487.
The funds will be used for improving the fire station to include: exterior walls, roof removal and replacement, new doors and window shutters, interior ceiling and wall repair, electrical upgrades, new main electrical panel, new paging system, kitchen upgrades and bunk room upgrades.
Councilwoman Michelle Mercure asked if the work will be done in sections so as not to displace the Fire Department.
Mayor Garrett Anderson believed the renovation workers could work around firefighters, but Finance Director Melody Sauerhafer said that is not the case as Chief Andy Marcy had been looking for someplace to relocate because the renovation would be a full-blown remodel of the inside.
Anderson said that is not the way the project was described.
He doesn’t see how the work could be not be done in stages, Anderson said. The Fire Station had a remodeling about 10 years ago and for the interior where they have the sleeping quarters, they specifically did it in a way that the Fire Department could continue their operations from the station.
“They have so much specialized equipment that to not do operations out of there — I don’t see how that could possibly work anywhere else,” he said.
City Manager Mark Schrader said at this time it is not known if the Fire Department will have to relocate temporarily, but they may have to look for something and the City may have to bring in trailers and they talked about the Community Center.
The Fire Station will be getting a whole new roof and the kitchen and sleeping quarters are being renovated, he said. “We can can hope that they can do it in stages to keep them in there, but we are not sure.”
Anderson said, the chief should give special consideration to that point and from the beginning of the engineering of the project there should be a mindset that this is a priority for the department to stay in there. They should be able to work out a way to do that.