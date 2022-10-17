Avon Park Fire Station

The Avon Park Fire Station will have a nearly $900,000 renovation funded by a Fire Station Hardening grant.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

AVON PARK — The Avon Park Fire Station will be undergoing a nearly $900,000 renovation, that includes a new roof, funded by a grant.

The City Council approved recently the engineering services for the project with Cool and Cobb Engineering, which was the sole firm that responded to the City’s request for proposal.

Recommended for you