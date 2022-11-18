AVON PARK — The new tradition of the bazebo lighting on the Avon Park Mall will continue this year on Nov. 28 with Heartland Helping Hands assisting in coordinating the holiday event.
The gazebo lighting event started last year prior to the Avon Park Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade, which starts at 7 p.m.
This year the event will feature a Heartland Helping Hands tent serving hot cocoa, soda, sweets and sandwiches. There will be a photo opportunity with the Grinch, music and children’s activates.
Sherri Eason said the Heartland Cultural Alliance, Community Redevelopment Agency and Heartland Helping Hands are partnering on the event this year.
Eason noted that Shirley Johnson invested thousands of dollars of her own personal money last year and it was absolutely beautiful and they wanted someone to come in and make it bigger and better this year.
The City Council approved the waiver of fees and event request, which on the Council agenda states, Christmas on the Mall, A “Not-so-Silent Night.”
Eason explained, “Christmas on the Mall” is a title in preparation for next year. For this year, along with the Grinch available for photos and the tent selling drinks and food, there will be Christmas music blasted all over Main Street, that is the not-so-silent part.
Next year the event will include vendors of all types including items for Christmas shopping for getting handmade items for gifts, and maybe few food trucks and food tents from local organizations, she said.
Eason said she believes the actual lighting of the Gazebo will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28. The event time is listed as 5-9 p.m. on council’s agenda.
Heartland Helping Hands Inc. is a non-profit organization that assists veterans with vision and dental care that is not commonly provided by the VA for all veterans. In addition, HHH provides food and other assistance to local veterans in need.