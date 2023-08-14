Hong Kong Jailed Publisher

Jimmy Lai walks through the Stanley prison in Hong Kong, July 28. The Associated Press got a rare glimpse of the jailed 75-year-old publisher and prominent pro-democracy activist Lai.

 LOUISE DELMOTTE/AP PHOTO

HONG KONG (AP) — Jimmy Lai, a former newspaper publisher and one of Hong Kong’s most prominent pro-democracy activists, spends around 23 hours a day in solitary confinement in a maximum-security facility while he awaits a trial that could send him to prison for life.

In exclusive photos taken by The Associated Press in recent weeks, the 75-year-old Lai can be seen with a book in his hands wearing shorts and sandals and accompanied by two guards at Stanley Prison. He looks thinner than when he was last photographed in February 2021.

Recommended for you