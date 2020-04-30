AVON PARK — There have been 12 applicants so far for the public works director position with the City of Avon Park, but only one has come close to meeting the qualifications for the job.
Human Resources Director David Shoop said only one applicant meets most, but not all, of the qualifications.
The position, with a closing date of May 7, requires a master’s degree in civil engineering, public works engineering, or related engineering field; four years related professional level public works experience, including at least two years supervisory experience and experience in grant research, proposals and compliance.
The salary range is $70,000-80,000.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said some of the applicants may be qualified with a bachelor of science degree in engineering with a master’s degree in another area, but technically speaking, some may be an engineer with a master’s degree. However, everyone with a master’s degrees do not have a professional engineering title.
“I am hoping there are people with master’s degrees,” she said. “These are the things that the city requires in terms of having the best available individuals to run the departments that we have.
“So I am hoping there are people who are qualified per the job description and I think the pay is pretty darn good so I can’t imagine there won’t be any applicants who meet the criteria of the job description.”