AVON PARK — Three more residents have submitted letters of interest to serve on the Avon Park City Council bringing the total to four.
Ed Dickerson, Carmelo Garcia and Sharon Schuler have submitted their letters of interest recently, and previously Alvin “A.J.” Dallas made his submission.
The City Council had been seeking qualified candidates for appointment by the Council to serve as a councilmember for the remainder Stanley Spurlock’s term. Spurlock passed away in December. The term ends upon the Nov. 2, 2021 election.
The city informed Highlands News-Sun on Wednesday afternoon that the period to submit a “letter of interest” will be extended.
“We have decided to leave the vacant council seat open to applicants until Feb. 8, which is the day of the meeting where it will be on the agenda,” according to City Clerk Kim Gay.
Dickerson stated in his letter of interest that since arriving in Avon Park in 1999, he has served on the Historical Society for three years, working closely with the museum manager. He was selected to be a member of the former Code Enforcement Board, Recreation Committee, and Planning and Zoning Board.
“My qualifications include 24 years of service in the Marine Corps in telecommunications working with skills of procurement/budgets, managing several Marines and civilian workers, facilities and operational planning,” he said.
Presently he is a technology director and part of a large nonprofit management team.
“I am getting ready to retire this month and with my skillset I believe I will be a good choice for the City Council. I have a reputation to review all details, and when on the Planning and Zoning Board I visited properties to review for adjustment request,” Dickerson said.
Dickerson ran for a seat on the City Council in 2016, but was defeated by Councilman Jim Barnard.
In 2010 Dickerson ran for mayor challenging incumbent Sharon Schuler, who won with 54.2% of the vote to Dickerson’s 45.7%.
Garcia stated in his letter of interest that for the past 10 years he has had the good fortune to build a cleaning and renovations company in Highlands County and a couple of nonprofit organizations that have helped more than 5,000 families in central Florida.
He has a degree in business and has lived in Avon Park since October 2018.
“I ran for Highlands County Commissioner District 1, which is Avon Park, in 2020,” Garcia said. “I moved to this city because I fell in love with the beauty of Avon Park. I want to see it flourish.”
Schuler stated in her letter of interest that previously she had been elected mayor, appointed deputy mayor by councilmember peers and served as a councilwoman of the City of Avon Park bringing two decades of experience as an elected official.
Currently she is serving as an appointed member of the city’s Planning and Zoning Board.
“I am aware the city has some challenges ahead,” Schuler said. “I would hope my vast knowledge of city operations could be of service to the council and to the citizens of Avon Park by serving out Councilman Stanley Spurlock’s elected term.”
Dallas stated in his letter of interest, possessing a bachelor’s degree in political science, civics has always been my passion.
He is currently working as a case manager with the Heartland Coalition for the Homeless, a local nonprofit whose mission is to save families from homelessness.
Councilwoman Brenda Gray is the executive director of Heartland Coalition for the Homeless.
“My diverse background, in working with a variety of organizations and dealing with a wide spectrum of individuals has given me a wealth of experiences with different business, and community and political leaders,” Dallas said. “This outside perspective – while retaining an intimate awareness of what has made the City of Avon Park great – strengthens my ability to be an integral part of council and aiding the city in reaching the goals the council has set.”