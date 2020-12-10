SEBRING — The City of Avon Park is currently advertising to fill many positions including: finance director, finance analyst, airport manager and licensed building official.
Human Resources Director David Shoup said the City’s previous finance director, Dan Zimolzak, departed on Oct. 10 after working for the City for about five months.
City Manager Mark Schrader said Zimolzak did a great job, but he and his wife decided to move back to Michigan.
The City has had many applicants for the position, but no one with any municipal experience, he said. The applicants have been corporate finance officers and directors.
The position’s advertised salary range is $65,000 to $78,000.
The finance analyst position is a new position the City Council added in the 2020-21 budget. The analyst would serve as a deputy finance director and would take over the payroll processing, which is currently done by an accounting firm, Shoup said.
Finance Coordinator Danielle Phillips is currently serving as the acting finance director.
Thus far the City has only two applicants for the airport manager position, Shoup said. The position’s advertised salary range is $45,000 to $50,000.
They will continue to advertise the position through the holidays to see if there will be more applicants and then schedule interviews for the end of January, Shoup said.
The licensed building official position has been advertised for quite awhile with no applicants, Shoup said. In dealing with the neighboring cities, they are also having the same problem in trying to fill building department positions.
People are not applying for the positions and some of the other cities are offering six-digit salaries, he said.
“We have been told we are not paying enough to get people in here, but at the same point, the sister cities that have the same type of positions are offering salaries in six digits and they are not getting people too, so the money apparently is not the issue,” Shoup said.
The position’s advertised salary is $25 to $29 per hour.
The City filled the public works supervisor position with a 12-year Air Force veteran, David Roberts, who started Wednesday (Dec. 9). He was in construction prior to his military experience in public works, Shoup noted. His experience is just what the City needed for that job.
The public works supervisor and sanitation supervisor positions are filled and the utilities supervisor has been with the City more than a year and there is a public works director. Shoup said, “So public works should be good other than we are missing the worker bodies in that division still.
The City is also advertising the following positions: collections and distribution technician, streets equipment operator, park and sports facilities worker, water/waste water plant operator and firefighter/EMT.