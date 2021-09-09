AVON PARK — Avon Park High School put the spotlight on six teachers recently who were recognized by their colleagues and students during the school’s first “Praise Walk” of the year.
Praise Walks are all about highlighting and celebrating the “good” happening in each classroom across classrooms.
Six teachers – Desmond Albritton, Sheri McCall-Villone, Doreen Pearlman, Whitney Meeks, Bo Jackson, and Sara Childers – all welcomed fellow teachers and administrators into their classrooms to observe.
The observers then made posters highlighting all of the positive things they saw happening. These items included caring atmospheres, engaged students, encouraging college and career pathways, and having standards posted so that students know exactly what they are learning that day.
These posters were presented in front of the teacher and their students along with a glow stick for making “APHS Shine.”
Students were also offered the chance to share their favorite things about their teacher during the presentation.
These six teachers will lead the next Praise Walk in September. By doing these walks, the hope is to further increase the atmosphere of positivity and kindness around campus.