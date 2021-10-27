AVON PARK — Avon Park High School was under a lockdown for a brief period Tuesday afternoon as the result of a disruptive student in class, according to the School Board of Highlands County.
The lockdown was shifted to a controlled campus while the incident was safely resolved, the school district reported.
District Director of Communication John Varady informed Highlands News-Sun that it was a behavioral outburst from a student that prompted the teacher to initiate the lockdown.
There was no weapon involved, he said. The district posted a “push notification” on its app to try to control the rumor about a weapon.
“It was safely resolved without any type of injury that I am aware of,” Varady said.
Responding to the misinformation, the district offered the following statement on social media, “During any school incident we ask that individuals refrain from sharing unconfirmed rumors as that only adds to the logistics of dealing with any situation.”