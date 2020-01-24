AVON PARK — Avon Park senior Hassan Javed is one of only 106 students nationwide to receive a 2020 Horatio Alger National Scholarship — a $25,000 college scholarship.
The Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc. offers this scholarship, which recognizes outstanding students, who, in the face of great adversity, have exhibited a commitment to continuing their education and serving the greater good.
Awarded scholars have maintained an average GPA of 3.84 and are heavily involved in their communities.
There were three other recipients of the scholarship in Florida — one in each Sunrise, Pensacola and Trinity (Pasco County).
They will receive $25,000 to apply toward educational costs of the college or university of their choice. In addition, they will travel to Washington, D.C. in April to meet their fellow scholars and the Horatio Alger members who fund the scholarship programs — dedicated civic, corporate and cultural leaders including Rob Lowe, Reba McEntire, Jewel Kilcher and more.
Hassan is one the first two students to graduate with an AP Capstone Diploma at Avon Park High School. He started a successful student mentoring program and has been accepted to Columbia University.
The Horatio Alger Association administers one of the nation’s largest privately funded, need-based college financial aid programs.
Since the establishment of its scholarship programs in 1984, more than 27,000 students from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada have received more than $180 million in scholarships for undergraduate, graduate and technical studies. Administering one of the nation’s largest privately-funded, need-based scholarship programs for college students, the Association will award more than $20 million in scholarships in 2020.
“The association is delighted to recognize the 106 2020 National Scholars,” said James F. Dicke II, president, Horatio Alger Association and 2015 Horatio Alger Award recipient. “These students continue to face many challenges, yet remain dedicated to their education and prioritize giving back to their communities.
“On behalf of our entire membership, partners and staff, we are proud to support these scholars as they pursue their dreams in college and beyond.”
Founded in 1947, the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc. is dedicated to the simple but powerful belief that hard work, honesty and determination can conquer all obstacles.