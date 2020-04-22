AVON PARK — The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation named Avon Park High senior Hassan Javed as a recipient of the highly-selective Cooke College Scholarship.
Hassan will receive up to $40,000 a year to cover all costs of his undergraduate education, as well as continued academic and financial advisement from the Foundation.
The 2020 class of scholarship recipients were notified recently by Zoom.
This year, 50 scholars, who represent 26 states, were selected from a pool of 5,400 applicants.
In addition to financial and academic support, scholars will also join an active community of over 2,700 Cooke scholars and alumni, providing peer support throughout their college journey. The Foundation selects scholars based on their exceptional academic ability and achievement, financial need, persistence, service to others and leadership.
In January it was announced that Hassan was one of only 106 students nationwide to receive a 2020 Horatio Alger National Scholarship — a $25,000 college scholarship.
The Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc. offers this scholarship, which recognizes outstanding students, who, in the face of great adversity, have exhibited a commitment to continuing their education and serving the greater good.
Awarded scholars have maintained an average GPA of 3.84 and are heavily involved in their communities.
Hassan is one the first two students to graduate with an AP Capstone Diploma at Avon Park High School.
In the fall of 2019, he created the Avon Park High School mentoring program called Red Devil Buddies where successful high school students mentor and support their peers in an effort to positively impact the school and community.
Also, Hassan, has served as the student liaison for Avon Park High School’s Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports committee, where he provides input on initiatives and rewards for that program and he is on the Superintendent’s Student Council.
He has been accepted to Columbia University.