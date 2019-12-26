AVON PARK — Senior Hassan Javed, who is one the first two students to graduate with an AP Capstone Diploma at Avon Park High, started a successful student mentoring program and has been accepted to Columbia University.
Avon Park High Advanced Academic Diploma Program Coordinator Michael Scofield said Hassan has participated in a variety of summer programs that set him apart from his peers within the county. One of those programs was at and hosted by Princeton University.
“You just don’t have students these days that put other people ahead of themselves the way he has done,” Scofield said. “He saw a need in our community, a gap, and he wanted to fill that gap.”
He also noted that not many students from Highlands County are accepted at an Ivy League university.
Principal Danielle Erwin said Hassan spoke to her in February 2018 about creating a mentoring program as part of a project for an academic program he was in.
He was aware of the district’s mentoring program, but Hassan proposed a program where students would serve as mentors to help guide younger students, she said. Ninth grade is a big change for students where they have some freedoms, but also the stresses and demands that they didn’t have in the lower grades.
Erwin said she met every week with Hassan, who served as the student liaison for the school’s Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports committee, where he provides input on initiatives and rewards for that program. Hassan is also on the Superintendent’s Council.
Hassan created the Avon Park High School mentoring program called Red Devil Buddies where successful high school students mentor and support their peers in an effort to positively impact the school and community.
With input from guidance counselors, deans, the graduation coach and administration, Hassan developed training modules for the mentoring program.
Hassan said some students in ninth and 10th grade need additional support, while some juniors and seniors are excelling really well. The older students, he said, have learned how high school works and how to navigate their courses.
“Miss Erwin and I developed this idea that maybe if we put these two groups together we can create something better out of this,” he said.
The program started in the fall of 2019 with the mentors meeting weekly with their mentees during lunch.
Erwin said now they are developing really good friendships.
Hassan said at college he plans to pursue an education in political science and economics.
Erwin said, “We are very proud of him; he has made his mark on Avon Park High School in a very positive way.”