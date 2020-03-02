AVON PARK — The City of Avon Park will have a new finance director starting in April who has many years of experience in fiance positions in Michigan and Ohio.
Daniel Zimolzak, who has been in the financial field for over 30 years, both in credit unions and public education, will be starting April 6, according to City Manager Mark Schrader.
Zimolzak is a CPA, with a MBA degree and has managed directly and indirectly, as many as 75 staff members.
He has developed and managed operating budgets greater than $65 million, Schrader noted.
Zimolzak’s work history includes 25 years of experience with school districts in Michigan, in positions of: director of finance, business manager overseeing financial operations for the school district and assistant superintendent over business and operations.
Also five years experience as a senior associate with a CPA firm specializing in financial and compliance audits for credit unions.
”We are very enthusiastically waiting for Daniel to start, as he seems to be too, and we believe he is going to be an outstanding addition to our team,” Schrader said.
Though Daniel is currently working and living in Ohio, he also owns a home in Highlands County (which he spends time at, and was at when he applied for the position), Schrader said.
Danielle Phillips has been serving for five months as the City’s interim finance director.
Former finance director Ricky Helms cited a majority of the council did not support any of his budget recommendations when he resigned Sept. 30.
Schrader said he is hoping to have the infrastructure director job announcement ready to go out in a few days.