AVON PARK — The City Council’s appointment of Avon Park Housing Authority board members led to much discussion with Councilwoman Berniece Taylor voting “no” on two of the three appointments that were approved by the other council members.
Chet Brojek’s term expired in December. He told the City Council on Monday that he has been on the board for 12 years and would like to serve another two-year term.
Taylor said, “I know him very well, but I think it is time that we put some new, fresh ideas on the table ... I thought that was what you [Mayor Garrett Anderson] and us had agreed on. Although we may know the individual and some of them will be our friends, but I think it is time that Avon Park goes into a totally new direction from where we have been going.
“I think it is time for coach Brojek to give somebody else an opportunity,” she said.
Anderson responded, “Personally, I think he is a very forward-thinking individual, but you are absolutely entitled to your opinion. I think he is absolutely the best person for the job. I think he has had more innovative ideas that any person I have seen on that board.
“I did have the opportunity to be the liaison to that board for several years and I always appreciated the opinions that he had. I thought he had Avon Park’s best interest in mind.”
Anderson said he really appreciated Brojek’s service and then he asked Taylor if she had any more questions?
Taylor responded, “So, we are not trying to bring new fresh ideas?”
Anderson said, “Sure, yeah, when the opportunity presents itself, but I think he in particular has done a fine job and he is bringing new ideas.”
“The planning that we have been doing last year on this committee in regards to Avon Park, I thought that we wanted to go a different direction,” she said, adding she was not being critical of the work from any current board members.
Anderson said council was talking about the Zoning Board at the time.
Councilwoman Brittany McGuire said, in her opinion, it is not just a new person, it is someone with qualifications that demonstrated an ability to do the job well. “It is not a great idea to put a new person on the board just because they are a new person.”
Council by a 4-1 approved for Brojek to serve another two-year term. He is currently the chair of the Housing Authority Board of Directors and was originally appointed to the board in December 2011.
The city had eight applicants for the Housing board: Carmelo Pineiro, Florine Anderson Wells, Annie Johnson, Lisa Pough, Padrika Sheppard, Chevretta Ramsey, Thelma Ann Foster and Jerdine Collins Williams.
Taylor noted there were three applicants who had lived in the Housing Authority’s “projects” who know what it is like to live there and have had supervisory jobs. She felt they should be considered for a position on the board.
McGuire made a motion to appoint Pineiro to the board, which was seconded by Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard.
Barnard said it is important to appoint someone who wants to be active in the position by attending meetings on a regular basis.
“It is very difficult for me to try to support somebody who doesn’t show up to any meetings of any kind and all of a sudden they decide to be on a board,” he said. “Unless they read the newspaper, they don’t really know what is going on in the city.”
Barnard said he seconded Pineiro because he has the experience and the knowledge.
Council voted 4-1 to approve the appointment of Pineiro with Taylor voting “no.”
It was noted that there was another vacancy on the Housing board.
After brief interviews with three of the applicants who were present – Sheppard, Foster and Pough – Anderson made a motion to appoint Pough, which was seconded by Barnard.
Council unanimously approved Pough’s appointment to the board.
Pineiro is replacing George Wade, who passed away in 2022.
Pough is filling a longtime vacancy on the Housing Authority Board.