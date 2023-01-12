AVON PARK — The City Council’s appointment of Avon Park Housing Authority board members led to much discussion with Councilwoman Berniece Taylor voting “no” on two of the three appointments that were approved by the other council members.

Chet Brojek’s term expired in December. He told the City Council on Monday that he has been on the board for 12 years and would like to serve another two-year term.

