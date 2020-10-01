AVON PARK — By a 3-2 vote, the Avon Park City Council increased the property tax rate from .3 mills to 1.0 mills.
Deputy Mayor Stanley Spurlock and Councilwoman Brenda Gray voted against the motion to increase the property tax rate.
He likes to be conservative on Council matters, Spurlock said.
Spurlock said Wednesday he didn’t want to increase the property tax rate because people are hurting now due to the coronavirus.
Councilman Jim Barnard said Tuesday, for the average homeowner, the City’s property tax will be less than $30 per year, so that is not really much of a difference. For those with a really expensive home it may be $100 to $200 per year.
“We needed to build up reserves a little bit as well as hire some more people and get some new vehicles,” he said. “If we get these people the City will be a lot cleaner and neater and well kept and it will make the citizens very proud of where they live.
“I know it is a pretty big jump from where it has been, but also the tax rate that we had previously was ridiculously low. I think we were the third lowest tax rate in the state of Florida and a couple of those were cities with 500 residents.”
It is reasonable that they went to 1 mill instead of 2 mills and the City should be able to sustain that for hopefully years to come, Barnard said.
Finance Director Jim Zimolzak said a tax rate of 1.35 mills was needed as the “break-even point” for the 2020-21 budget.
Barnard said that was his suggestion. His job is to figure out was is best financially for the City and to make sure there is sufficient reserves.
Zimolzak did a great job for the City, Barnard said. But, the City always doesn’t spend all the money that it has and will likely save when some open jobs are not filled right away.
“I think we have more than enough in reserves and we have money carried over from last year, too, he said. “So I think financially we are in great, great shape.
“The tax rate will make sure that we are guaranteed that we are safe and I think that you will see at the end of the year, we won’t spend all the money that is in the budget. So we might be able to make adjustments next year.”