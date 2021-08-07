AVON PARK — The two-week qualifying period for the Nov. 2 City Council election ended Friday with an unexpected turn of events — none of the incumbents filed for reelection.
Both Brenda Gray and Maria Sutherland informed Highlands News-Sun recently that they intended to seek reelection as many in the city would have expected.
Gray has been on the council for almost 21 years and has been supportive of addressing issues for the city’s Southside as well as city-wide issues.
Sutherland is in her first three-year term on the council, but had previously worked in an administrative capacity for the city and always reviewed and commented on issues in depth.
But, neither filed for reelection.
Also, Shirley Johnson did not file for the election.
She was appointed early in the year, by the council, to complete the term of Stanley Spurlock who passed away in December 2020.
There were four who qualified for the election: Thelma Foster, Brittany McGuire, Michelle “Shelly” Mercure and Berniece Taylor.
Gray said Saturday, “I have been up there for 21 years. First, I thought Miss Johnson was going to run. She said she was thinking about it.”
Gray said she knows Foster, Taylor and Johnson, but did now know about McGuire and Mercure.
“I felt like there were enough interested people, who I personally knew, who I felt cared about the City of Avon Park and that is the reason I pulled my name out,” Gray said.
There are other projects I would like to be involved in, she said.
“Who knows, I may run for mayor when Garrett’s seat is up,” Gray said.
Sutherland’s focus is shifting to her new job.
“I decided not to run,” Sutherland said. “I started a new job as assistant city manager in Fort Meade two weeks ago.
“Knowing what it takes to be ready for Avon Park Council meetings — it is clear to me that I would not be able to devote the time necessary to be prepared and that is just not fair to the residents that have voted for me in the past.
“I am grateful for the support from the community and despite not always making the politically correct decisions I am very satisfied nonetheless. I know I have made a positive difference.”
Sutherland said she was “thrilled” that Mercure is running. She is a well-rounded person who does her research. She also has attended council meetings whereas none of the other candidates have.
There likely would have been more candidates if it was known that none of the incumbents were seeking reelection, which now greatly changes the dynamics of the council election.
Instead of trying to unseat incumbents, the four candidates are vying for three open seats. So instead of having to win a seat, it will be a matter of not losing a seat by coming in last on election day.