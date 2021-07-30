AVON PARK — City Council incumbents Brenda Gray and Maria Sutherland both plan to run for reelection as the candidates qualifying period continues until 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6.
Gray is approaching 21 years of service on the City Council while Sutherland will be completing her first three-year term on the council.
Gray and Sutherland were the top two vote getters in the November 2018 council election among seven candidates. Stanley Spurlock came in third to win a seat on the council, but he passed away in December 2020.
The City Council appointed Shirley Johnson to fill the remainder of Spurlock’s term, which also expires in November.
Johnson has not yet responded to Highlands New-Sun about her intentions with the upcoming election.
Gray said Thursday, “I intend to run again. I plan to run this term and we will see what the voters say – if they want me there, they will vote for me.
“I enjoy doing what I do. I do feel I make a difference for the City of Avon Park and I just love helping people.”
Sutherland said Thursday, “I’m in the process of completing my paper work for qualifying.
“Despite the COVID setbacks, I think we have been doing pretty well. Our community has been superb in supporting local businesses that have helped sustain economic viability and I am very grateful for that.”
The incumbents will have challengers with three who have already filed for the Nov. 2 Council election: Michelle Mercure, Brittany McGuire and Berniece Taylor.
To qualify, the candidate must reside within the city limits for the past 12 months, be a legally qualified voter of the City of Avon Park and be current in all payments to the city.