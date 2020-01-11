AVON PARK — City of Avon Park Director of Infrastructure Ronnie Jones and Executive Administrative Assistant/Interim City Clerk Suzie Gentry are each resigning effective Jan. 20.
In a letter to Interim City Manager Kim Gay, Jones stated, “I regret to inform you that I am resigning my position as the director of infrastructure. My last day will be Friday, January 17, 2020.
“If there is anything I can do to help make this transition easier, please let me know. I do not intend to inconvenience you with this news and hope you will accept my most sincere apologies. Thank you so much for your understanding in this matter.”
Jones previously tendered his resignation in letter dated Nov. 14, 2019 with a last day of Nov. 22. That resignation letter stated, “I’ll reconsider and stay for a ten percent raise and no more interference into daily operation by council members.”
He decided to stay, but council did not provide a pay increase from his salary of $80,000 and there was no change offered in the council’s interaction with his position.
In a Nov. 20 letter to Gay, Jones stated, “Please accept this letter of rescission in lieu of my resignation. After receiving many calls for support from council, staff and your office, I have decided to decline the generous offer I had received and instead stay to continue the work we’ve started.”
Before Jones, decided to remain with the city, the City Council was concerned about who would oversee the north and south utility extension projects.
At a council meeting, Carl Cool of Cool and Cobb Engineering said he will be working with the city’s staff, not as a supervisor, but available if they have questions. He said he goes to the north utility extension site a couple of times a day anyway looking at the work that is being done.
Also in a letter to Gay, Gentry tendered her resignation as executive administrative assistant to the city manger and interim city clerk.
“It has been a great pleasure working as your EAA and interim city clerk,” she stated.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said, “If there is an employee who is unhappy who finds greener pastures elsewhere, I am all for them and self-promotion in any form they are seeking. I congratulate them.”