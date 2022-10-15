Mariupol Journalists Award

Associated Press photographer Evgeniy Maloletka helps a paramedic to transport a woman injured during shelling in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, on March 2, 2022. Maloletka and Mstyslav Chernov, two Ukrainians who documented the horrors of the Russian invasion and siege of Mariupol for The Associated Press, are being honored for their courage with Colby College’s Lovejoy Award.

 MSTYSLAV CHERNOV/AP PHOTO, FILE

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — Two Ukrainians who documented the horrors of the Russian invasion and siege of Mariupol for The Associated Press are being honored for their courage with Colby College’s Lovejoy Award.

Mstyslav Chernov and Evgeniy Maloletka continued reporting on the Russian invasion after other international journalists left Mariupol, an industrial city on the Sea of Azov. They made a harrowing escape to share their images with the world.

