The Avon Park Juneteenth celebration on Monday will include an “All Lives Matter in Our Community” victory march from the MLK Complex to the property of the RCMA/Old Hopewell baseball stadium.
Arnold “Skinny” Wilson said the Juneteenth event will include recognizing some of the great things they want to celebrate in Avon Park. “Our first responders haven’t been publicly acknowledged for their efforts during the pandemic so we are going celebrate the first responders,” he said.
The event starts Monday with those in the community invited to meet at 10:30 a.m. on the west end of the MLK Complex parking lot (near South Delaney Avenue).
The march/parade will start at 11 a.m. with the route going down Delaney Avenue to the old Hopewell baseball stadium, Wilson said, where the program will include recognition of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office COPS unit (community oriented policing).
The event, which is sponsored by Beachfront Community Outreach, Inc., will have a DJ, kickball tournament and free hot dogs and hamburgers.
Entry for the kickball tournament is a $20 donation per team with a minimum of nine players and maximum of 11 players on the field.
For more information, contat Jerry Sullivan or Wilson at 863-319-5725.
Juneteenth is a shortened version of the date June 19. It was on that date in 1865 when Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger informed the slaves in Galveston, Texas they were free. The slaves had not heard the good news despite President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation on Jan.1, 1863.
In 1979, the Texas legislature passed a bill, making Juneteenth an official state holiday, effective in 1980, according to the Texas State Historical Association. In June 2021, President Joe Biden signed the bill into law, creating a Federal holiday.