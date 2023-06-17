The Avon Park Juneteenth celebration on Monday will include an “All Lives Matter in Our Community” victory march from the MLK Complex to the property of the RCMA/Old Hopewell baseball stadium.

Arnold “Skinny” Wilson said the Juneteenth event will include recognizing some of the great things they want to celebrate in Avon Park. “Our first responders haven’t been publicly acknowledged for their efforts during the pandemic so we are going celebrate the first responders,” he said.

