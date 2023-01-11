AVON PARK — For 25 years, Nasgrass has been hosting lawnmower races on city property just to the west of the Avon Park Executive Airport, but the property at 2155 W. Herrick Road may have an environmental issue.

A few months ago someone was cutting grass in the area and smelled what was believed to be contamination from the property that was once a landfill many years ago.

