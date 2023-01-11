AVON PARK — For 25 years, Nasgrass has been hosting lawnmower races on city property just to the west of the Avon Park Executive Airport, but the property at 2155 W. Herrick Road may have an environmental issue.
A few months ago someone was cutting grass in the area and smelled what was believed to be contamination from the property that was once a landfill many years ago.
At Monday’s City Council meeting, City Manager Mark Schrader said they have been getting quotes for an environmental study at the Mowerplex and have a quote for boring/drilling samples, but another company advises against boring stating, not knowing what is underground, the boring might cause a problem.
The airport is close to getting approval for the FAA Airport Investment Partnership Program (AIPP) so Schrader said the airport consultant and others advised not to do anything “out of the ordinary” out there “like having an environmental study at this time.”
“If something happens out there it is going to set us back probably months with moving forward with this AIPP,” he said.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said the mower operations were halted there because there was a concern about contamination. Now, he said, the city shouldn’t do the environmental study because it could potentially upset the grant application.
City Attorney Gerald Buhr said once someone said they were smelling fumes, the city had no choice but to go ahead and collect the samples. He asked if Nasgrass has another location they can use for their events.
“If there is another place we can do it, I would be happy to support it,” Buhr said. “That particular area may not be the best place. We don’t know. It may be perfectly safe, but we can’t tell.”
Some council members believed it may not be safe to have the lawnmower races at the Mowerplex.
Christine Smith of Nasgrass asked how the track could be singled out for contamination from all the airport property and neighboring properties.
“If you want to be technical and you are worried about it being above a landfill, then the entire landfill area should be tested,” she said.
Nasgrass has four months left in the racing season (with one day of racing per month). “If they can’t race those four months, they are finished,” Smith told council members.
“We didn’t have any issues while we were maintaining it,” she said. “We are asking, could you please let us finish while you talk about it.”
Smith said Nasgrass did not have another location for its races that would be ready now.
After much discussion by council and Buhr and other speakers from Nasgrass, it was decided that Nasgrass would check with their insurance carrier to assure that contamination is covered and to have participants and possibly spectators sign a release statement.
The races are scheduled on the second Saturday of the month, so the Jan. 14 race would have to be canceled while the necessary insurance is put in place and reviewed by the city attorney and City Council.