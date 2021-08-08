AVON PARK — As the City of Avon Park develops its 2021-22 budget, the city council is looking into how it will fund a significant increase in its payment to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement service.
Mayor Garrett Anderson recently suggested exploring the possibility of a special assessment.
“In an effort to give the council the most amount of funding options, I raised a question of could a law enforcement assessment be an option similar to our fire assessment,” he said.
This funding scenario seems like a more direct and open way for citizens to know exactly where the money is being raised and spent, Anderson said.
At first glance it didn’t look to be an option or at least a well established one, but we’ll make that judgment after City Attorney Gerald Buhr has had ample time to research it, Anderson said.
According to Monday’s city council meeting agenda, Buhr will offer comments and recommendations about a special assessment for law enforcement services.
Highlands News-Sun asked Buhr if any municipalities in the state have a law enforcement assessment.
Buhr said he was not aware of any such assessment.
When questioned about whether or not he believed the city could impose such an assessment, Buhr said he preferred to report on it to the city council.
Also, the city council will have the second and final reading of an ordinance amending the city’s Land Development Code to allow low-order manufacturing/production type uses in a number of different areas outside of the industrial areas.
The Central Florida Regional Planning Council has been working with the city to provide new opportunities throughout the city by modifying the regulations for what is called “artisan manufacturing and craft food and beverage production.”
Basically light manufacturing, that provides jobs and may be open for customers, that has no negative impact in the area such as noise, smoke or fumes.
The second reading was originally planned for council’s July 26 meeting.
City Manager Mark Schrader explained the delay.
Those types of ordinances go before the Planning and Zoning Board first, but the board didn’t have a quorum, but later on another date the board did recommend approval, so it is on Monday’s council agenda, he said.
The city council will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, in the City Council Chambers at 123 E. Pine St. in Avon Park.