AVON PARK — The City of Avon Park is seeking a public works director, utilities manager and CRA communications and project coordinator.

At a recent City Council meeting, City Manager Mark Schrader said Public Works Director Rick Reed is taking a disability retirement. “Reed has had some health problems and he has hung in there sometimes for me and the City and I can’t thank him enough.” His last day is Jan. 9.

