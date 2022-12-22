AVON PARK — The City of Avon Park is seeking a public works director, utilities manager and CRA communications and project coordinator.
At a recent City Council meeting, City Manager Mark Schrader said Public Works Director Rick Reed is taking a disability retirement. “Reed has had some health problems and he has hung in there sometimes for me and the City and I can’t thank him enough.” His last day is Jan. 9.
Reed has been a great guy, Schrader said.
“In my time here walking in and not having positions [filled], I don’t know if I would have made it out of Public Works without that guy,” he said. “He gets things done. He is going to be greatly missed, but it is time that Rick did it for his health and his family. I tell him there are more important things than hanging in there for the city or me or anybody else. It is about him and his family.”
Mayor Garrett Anderson said he is very appreciative of all the work Reed has done for the city.
“He has gone to bat for the city a lot and got us through a lot of tough situations. He has furthered just about every program that he has worked on with the city, which has been huge asset.
“It is not like he is leaving willingly,” he said. “The doctors are forcing and dragging him out, so he will be sorely missed and hard to replace.”
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said he agreed and thanked Reed.
City Attorney Gerald Buhr said he enjoyed working with Reed as well.
Schrader noted Reed wanted to be online for the meeting because he knew he would get emotional.
Reed’s righthand man, Utilities Manager Dave Wakeman, has decided to retire so there will be advertisements for both of the positions, he said.
The public works director oversees activities of the Public Works Department, which includes planning, organizing and controlling all activities, operations, and maintenance of water treatment, transmission and distribution systems; wastewater treatment and collection systems; solid waste collection, streets, roads, sewers, and storm drainage facilities; determines short-term and long-range needs and develops operations and maintenance plans and budgets.
Along with director of public work and utilities manager, the city is advertising for the following positions: firefighter/EMT, collections & distribution technician (2), streets/equipment operator (3), solid waste laborer (2), facilities maintenance technician, CRA communications and project coordinator and water/wastewater treatment plant mechanic.
The CRA position is under the general direction of city administration and serves as the communications, public relations, marketing, and project coordinator for the Main Street and Southside Community Redevelopment Areas.