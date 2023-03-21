Main Street, Avon Park

AVON PARK — The rescheduled community workshop on the Main Street resurfacing and rehabilitation project will be held 4-6 p.m. Thursday in the Palm Room at the Jacaranda Hotel.

The Florida Department of Transportation, in collaboration with the City of Avon Park, is holding a workshop to hear the Avon Park community’s aspiration for the Main Street Corridor.

