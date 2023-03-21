AVON PARK — The rescheduled community workshop on the Main Street resurfacing and rehabilitation project will be held 4-6 p.m. Thursday in the Palm Room at the Jacaranda Hotel.
The Florida Department of Transportation, in collaboration with the City of Avon Park, is holding a workshop to hear the Avon Park community’s aspiration for the Main Street Corridor.
The FDOT notes that: “The community objectives and aspirations will provide the foundation for potential design features that could be incorporated into an upcoming resurfacing and rehabilitation project on Main Street.”
Potential design features may include, but are not limited to, on-street parking, pedestrian and bicycle accommodations, intersection operational improvements, streetscaping, and other elements that align with the community’s desires for the corridor.
About three months ago, Mayor Garrett Anderson spoke with City Manager Mark Schrader about going back to two lanes on Main Street (one lane in each direction), with also a change to angled parking as opposed to the current parallel parking.
The city sent a letter to FDOT about the possibility of lane and parking changes.
“We believe that the lane repurposing would contribute to economic development, livability, vitality in the Avon Park Historic District while also creating calming traffic and enhancing traffic,” the letter stated.
For its Lane Repurposing and Complete Streets Study, FDOT notes that Avon Park’s Main Street is a segment of State Road 17 in the heart of downtown Avon Park in central Florida. The project corridor consists of a pair of one-way roads, each two lanes wide, approximately one mile in length with a posted speed limit of 30 mph.
The objective of this lane repurposing study is to identify community objectives within the study and evaluate potential roadway modifications to better meet those community objectives.
Potential roadway modifications include, but are not limited to, sidewalk improvements, crosswalk modifications, parking reconfiguration, and other streetscaping features.
Potential design elements promoting community objectives will also be evaluated based on infrastructure cost and impacts to roadway traffic and safety to identify improvements both reasonable and feasible.
Project recommendations will be identified by May 2023 for consideration of inclusion within the design of an upcoming resurfacing project.