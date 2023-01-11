Avon Park Main Street

Renaissance Planning Managing Principal Frank Kalpakis said his firm will design up to three potential Main Street project concepts and evaluate those to make sure that they operate efficiently and don’t slow down traffic too much in downtown Avon Park.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

AVON PARK — A planning consultant and a Florida Department of Transportation street coordinator explained to the City Council on Monday the process of making traffic and parking changes on a portion of Main Street.

About two months ago, Mayor Garrett Anderson spoke with City Manager Mark Schrader about going back to two traffic lanes on Main Street, with a change to angled parking as opposed to the current parallel parking.

