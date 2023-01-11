AVON PARK — A planning consultant and a Florida Department of Transportation street coordinator explained to the City Council on Monday the process of making traffic and parking changes on a portion of Main Street.
About two months ago, Mayor Garrett Anderson spoke with City Manager Mark Schrader about going back to two traffic lanes on Main Street, with a change to angled parking as opposed to the current parallel parking.
At Monday’s council meeting, Renaissance Planning (Orlando) Managing Principal Frank Kalpakis said they are going to integrate the community’s perspectives into the design of repurposing Main Street.
“We really want to listen to the community with as many perspectives as we can to assure that the strategies that we may identify align with the community goals,” he said.
He noted some initial stakeholders were identified including: Schrader, City Clerk Christian Hardman, Avon Park Chamber of Commerce Executive Director George Karos, Highlands County Economic Development Executive Manager of Business and Economic Development Jeff King, South Florida State College Dean of Student Services Mark Bukowski and Central Florida Reginal Planning County Planning Director Jeff Schmucker.
Renaissance Planning will design up to three potential project concepts and evaluate those to make sure that they operate efficiently and don’t slow down traffic too much, but also achieving the goals of the downtown, Kalpakis explained.
“We want to make sure that anything we are doing is connected with the regional system ... and look beyond just the corridor itself,” he said. “We are not only looking at traffic on the roadways, but how people get to their destinations and making sure they get to their destinations safely.”
Florida Department of Transportation Street Coordinator Rozanne Lake said after a concept is chosen it would take about 14 months for the design phase.
The Lane Repurposing and Complete Street Study project includes evaluating lane repurposing on Main Street between U.S. 27 and Delaney Avenue, consider on-street parking, bicycle and pedestrian facilities, streetscaping, among other street elements.
The proposed timeline includes a community workshop in early March, a public information workshop in late April, the first draft to the DOT District Office in mid May, and the final draft to the DOT Central Office at the end of May.