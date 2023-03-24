AVON PARK — The event formerly known as the mall festival is coming back to Avon Park this Saturday and Sunday with a new name – Springapalooza – and a new organizer with merchandise vendors, food vendors, a swap meet, activities, entertainment and more.
Heartland Helping Hands, a non-profit 501c3 organization, is bringing back the event from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday on The Mile-long Mall, more commonly known as Main Street.
It’s the first time presenting the event for Helping Hands Founder/President Shane Eason and Founder/Secretary & Treasurer Sherri Eason.
Shane said he would love to see the festival like it was 30 years ago with about 300 vendors, but history can’t be repeated.
Shane and Sherri aimed to broaden the event with a wider variety of vendors and activities.
They sought family-friendly vendors of all kinds such as those with handmade items, crafts, art, swap meet, retail, wholesale, services, and everything in between.
“We actually had to turn down food vendors, because we have about 12-14 food trucks that are going to meet out there now,” Shane said. “We have got the Friday Night Cruisers coming. They are going to set up their cars doing a show and shine type of a deal.
Along with music, there will be the Tiny Miss Avon Park pageant. It is going to be a fun time, he said.
The Tiny Miss Avon Park City of Charm pageant, featuring kindergarteners, will be held at 10 a.m. at the stage that will be set up at Main Street and Lake Avenue.
Sherri said they have about 70 vendors scheduled for the festival and entertainment that includes a DJ and solo acts and duos including “Strapped for Cash” on Sunday.
In March 2016, in what would have been the 37th annual Springtime on the Mall, the event, which was presented by the Avon Park Chamber of Commerce, was relocated to Donaldson Park and the name changed to Springtime in the Park.
Some believed the festival lost its splendor when it was moved to Donaldson Park because there was less space for vendors. The vendors enjoyed setting up on the Mall and the public liked walking on the inside roadway streets, which were closed off to make it a more walkable event.
According to Heartland Helping Hands, it is a 501c with a mission to help veterans in need with food, vision, dental care and other medical expenses that are not commonly provided by the VA.
In addition to helping those in need, Heartland Helping Hands is also organizing many major events and festivals in Highlands County to include, but not limited to, Avon Park Halloween Festival, Feed the 100, Avon Park Christmas On The Mall, The Miss Avon Park Pageant, and more.