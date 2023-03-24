AVON PARK — The event formerly known as the mall festival is coming back to Avon Park this Saturday and Sunday with a new name – Springapalooza – and a new organizer with merchandise vendors, food vendors, a swap meet, activities, entertainment and more.

Heartland Helping Hands, a non-profit 501c3 organization, is bringing back the event from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday on The Mile-long Mall, more commonly known as Main Street.

